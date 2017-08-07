Two New Tag Teams Debut at SmackDown Live Event

Two brand new pairings debuted at a SmackDown live event over the weekend, and they were both pretty odd pairings.

The first new team: Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

Some unique pairings at #WWEOttawa are sure to lead to an exciting #TagTeam match! @erickredbeard @dramakingwwe @sincarawwe @thislukeharper A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

The second new team: Luke Harper and Sin Cara.