Two New Tag Teams Debut at SmackDown Live Event

Two brand new pairings debuted at a SmackDown live event over the weekend, and they were both pretty odd pairings.
The first new team: Erick Rowan and Aiden English.
The second new team: Luke Harper and Sin Cara.
Gracias a #WWEMontreal 🇨🇦!!! Great teaming up with @LukeHarperWWE ! @WWE @wweespanol #CintaDeOro #TodosSomosSinCara #SinCara #Unbeatable 😂😃 pic.twitter.com/G4dDXWcEuI
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 6, 2017
Only a matter of time till Rowan and Harper turn on their new partners and come back together!
Harper and Sin dumbass? Really