Two Superstars Removed From WWE’s Main Roster

– Kenny Dykstra and Mike Mondo (Kenny and Mikey from The Spirit Squad) are apparently no longer with the company.

Kenny and Mikey last appeared on WWE television in November of 2016, where they were eventually removed from the SmackDown Live storylines without much explanation.

The official profiles for both Kenny and Mikey were recently removed from the official WWE website’s roster page moved to WWE’s Alumni section.

However both former Spirit Squad members are scheduled to work this coming Friday’s Pro Wrestling Live independent wrestling event in the United Kingdom.

WWE tag team, Spirit Squad @MikeMondo83 & @kenndoane are coming to wrestle in Walsall,West Mids at the end of the month, Book now! pic.twitter.com/si60KPxgwH — Pro Wrestling Live (@PWL_UK) March 25, 2017