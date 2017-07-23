Tye Dillinger & Aiden English Hype Tonight’s Match, Tyler Breeze On The Big Reveal

– As noted, Tye Dillinger will face off against Aiden English on tonight’s Battleground pre-show. Both Both Dillinger and English took to twitter and posted comments about their match tonight.

At Battleground, Breezango will finally know who’s behind the ransacking of rooms and valuables. Tyler Breeze took to twitter and posted the following comment on the big reveal.

