Tye Dillinger On WWE Success: “Patience And Attitude Go A Very Long Way”

– WWE NXT star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com to help promote this weekend’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event, check out the highlights below:

His current WWE goals:

“I’m not going to be one of the guys that, oh, he’s a catchy little character, that’s a catchy little hand sign and it’s pretty funny here and there and that’s it. No, I see myself as a main event talent here in NXT and I see myself as a main event talent in WWE on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’. That’s my goal. That’s always been the goal and that’s what I’ll continue to work towards.”

On waiting for the next big opportunity:

“No, and the reason I say no is — and some people might not be believing that — is that one thing you need to have in this industry, one thing pretty close to the top is patience. Patience and attitude go a very long way. The Royal Rumble was a huge moment for me. It was a great moment for me. So, automatically people would be like ‘well, ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’, WrestleMania.’ No, because NXT TakeOver is coming up and that is a huge, huge moment for me.

“I kind of live by a certain credo: if I always stay ready then I never have to get ready. I’ve been living by that for the last 15 years. That’s across the board in all aspects, especially in WWE. Things constantly change. You have to be ready at any moment and it could change for any reason. When that moment comes, you better be ready to deliver. That’s what this industry is all about, that’s what those moments are all about, and that’s what we train so hard for.”