Tye Dillinger On WWE's Strength And Conditioning Coaches

Pro Wrestling Staff
– WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger recently took part in a Q&A with Muscle & Fitness and discussed a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On his time spent in WWE:

“This is my second time signing with WWE and I have been around for six and half years in total. The second time around is much different. We have strength and conditioning coaches and on-site medical staff. WWE has gone to great expense to bring the best fitness experts in, all to ensure the talent’s safety, progress, and growth.

“Right now we have a great strength and conditioning coach in Sean Hayes. He’s accessible any time. I have messaged him questions about health and nutrition at 2 a.m. and he has responded three minutes later.”

“From Sean, I have learned from a wide range of disciplines. He knows how to go about packing on muscle if you want to, or even ease off if you are going too hard. I owe the WWE Performance Center a lot for getting me ready for shows like WrestleMania.”

On the busy schedule::

“I feel awesome at the moment. In terms of the schedule, that’s what you sign up for and I welcome it with open arms. I have dedicated over 15 years of my life to this industry and the right to wrestle for the number one wrestling company in the world. I feel good, I’m excited, and I’m ready.”

