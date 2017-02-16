Tyson Kidd Endorses Ryback Products, Daniel Bryan Working Out, Naomi’s Custom Title (Photo)

– Seen below, WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd has endorsed the “Feed Me More” brand of supplements released by former WWE Superstar Ryback, now known as The Big Guy:

Check out the product endorsement below:

Hell of a way to start my day. The best pre workout I've ever tried, highly recommended!@Ryback22 @FMMNutrition pic.twitter.com/2xb0XUJBqI — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 16, 2017

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan posted the following video today and wrote, “Gettin’ work done and aiming for that #DadBod! #PlantStrong #wwe @RehabPlusPHX”

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi received her custom title plates backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday: