Tyson Kidd Endorses Ryback Products, Daniel Bryan Working Out, Naomi’s Custom Title (Photo)

– Seen below, WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd has endorsed the “Feed Me More” brand of supplements released by former WWE Superstar Ryback, now known as The Big Guy:

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan posted the following video today and wrote, “Gettin’ work done and aiming for that #DadBod! #PlantStrong #wwe @RehabPlusPHX”

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi received her custom title plates backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday:

