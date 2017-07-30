UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Challenges Becky Lynch For SummerSlam Match, Lynch Responds

It looks like another UFC Champion is interested in competing against a WWE Superstar.

In addition to Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar going back-and-forth during the build-up to and again immediately following the UFC 214 pay-per-view on Saturday night, UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg and former WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch have been creating buzz for a potential female UFC vs. WWE match.

Prior to her victory over Tonya Evinger at last night's PPV at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Cris Cyborg issued a challenge to "The Lass Kicker" for a showdown at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view next month in Brooklyn, New York.

"Let's make a deal," wrote Cyborg via Twitter prior to the UFC 214 event on Saturday. "If I win tonight in California and you win tonight in Detroit…you agree to to sign the #Summerslam contract. Don't be scared!"

Lynch then took to Twitter to post a video of herself watching Cyborg make her walk to the Octagon on Saturday.

— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 30, 2017

Following her victory over Evinger, Cyborg again took to Twitter to challenge Lynch. This time, however, Cyborg tagged someone who could make the match a reality — WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I won my #ufc214 fight @TripleH now I want @BeckyLynchWWE in the @WWE at #Summerslam," wrote Cyborg before closing with the hashtag, "#CyborgVTheWorld."