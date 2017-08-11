UFC Fighter Calls Brock Lesnar A ‘Cheater,’ Says He Should Never Be Allowed To Fight Again

With all the buzz surrounding the potential mega-fight between current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, several fighters and pundits have voiced their displeasure with the idea.

Last July, Lesnar returned to the UFC to face Mark Hunt, which is a fight he ended up winning via unanimous decision. Shortly after the bout, we learned that Lesnar had tested positive for an estrogen blocker, and he was suspended for one year as a result. As you would expect, the positive test infuriated Hunt

The latest person to voice their displeasure with the Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar idea is UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve, who, during an appearance on Submission Radio, said that Lesnar is a “cheater” and should never be allowed to fight again. He also said that if the fight does happen, he sees Jones defeating Lesnar.

“I think Jones beats him anyway,” Struve said. “Simple as that. Jones is too good of an athlete. I don’t think Lesnar gets a hold of him to take him down. Jones moves too well.”