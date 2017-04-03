The Undertaker Breaks Character at WrestleMania 33 Following His Defeat

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 last night and handed him his second loss at the event.

Following the match, Undertaker removed his gloves, hat and coat and laid them down in the middle of the ring to signal his retirement.

The Undertaker then exited the ring and in a rare moment, he broke his character for the first time and acknowledge his wife Michelle McCool at ringside by giving her a kiss as he walked up the entrance ramp.

After the exchange with his wife, The Undertaker stopped in the middle of the ramp, and raised his arm to acknowledge the crowd for the last time. The show then ended with the lights going out in the arena and several Undertaker gong sounds playing.