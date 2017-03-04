Undertaker Reportedly Returning To WWE TV Next Week

– According to PWInsider, The Undertaker is expected back on WWE television in the next week to help set up his WrestleMania plans.

As noted, The Undertaker is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 next month. Taker has made a handful of television appearances since WrestleMania 32, with his latest being in the Royal Rumble match in January, where he was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Reigns will be facing Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

