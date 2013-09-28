Upcoming XWW events
Xtreme World Wrestling presents
“Xtreme Warfare”
Oct. 3rd
Club Hush
Charlotte, NC
Doors open at 7 pm.
Featuring the top stars of XWW!
Xtreme World Wrestling presents
“Xtreme Warfare”
Oct. 17th
Club Hush
Charlotte, NC
Doors open at 7 pm.
Featuring the top stars of XWW!
Xtreme World Wrestling presents
Halloween Massacre 2013
Oct. 31st
Club Hush
Charlotte, North Carolina
Doors open at 7pm
$8 at the door
Kids under 12 Free
Wear a Halloween custom get free admission
Featuring:
XWW Heavyweight Championship
Buried Alive match
Big Country (champion)
vs.
Sephiroth
XWW US title
Flaming Tables Match
Belton Creedmore (champion)
vs.
Sweet Dreamz
XWW Commissioner and former WCW/NWA star Stro “The Maestro of Wrestling” to appear
More to be announced…..
XWW presents
Death to the Queen
Nov. 21
Club Hush
Charlotte, NC
Doors open at 7 pm
$8 Admission
Ages 18 and up Only
Featuring:
8 man tournament featuring the likes of JCW Heavyweight champion 2 Tuff Tony, deathmatch legend Mad Man Pondo, CZWs own Masada and Necro Butcher. More details about this show will be out soon
XWW
Comment: