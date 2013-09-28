Upcoming XWW events

Xtreme World Wrestling presents

“Xtreme Warfare”

Oct. 3rd

Club Hush

Charlotte, NC

Doors open at 7 pm.

Featuring the top stars of XWW!

Xtreme World Wrestling presents

“Xtreme Warfare”

Oct. 17th

Club Hush

Charlotte, NC

Doors open at 7 pm.

Featuring the top stars of XWW!

Xtreme World Wrestling presents

Halloween Massacre 2013

Oct. 31st

Club Hush

Charlotte, North Carolina

Doors open at 7pm

$8 at the door

Kids under 12 Free

Wear a Halloween custom get free admission

Featuring:

XWW Heavyweight Championship

Buried Alive match

Big Country (champion)

vs.

Sephiroth

XWW US title

Flaming Tables Match

Belton Creedmore (champion)

vs.

Sweet Dreamz

XWW Commissioner and former WCW/NWA star Stro “The Maestro of Wrestling” to appear

More to be announced…..

XWW presents

Death to the Queen

Nov. 21

Club Hush

Charlotte, NC

Doors open at 7 pm

$8 Admission

Ages 18 and up Only

Featuring:

8 man tournament featuring the likes of JCW Heavyweight champion 2 Tuff Tony, deathmatch legend Mad Man Pondo, CZWs own Masada and Necro Butcher. More details about this show will be out soon

XWW

http://www.facebook.com/xtremeworldwrestling

http://www.twitter.com/xwwrestling

Club Hush

http://www.clubhush.net/

News and credit from:

Stro’s official website

http://www.thestro.com