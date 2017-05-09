Update on Braun Strowman’s Injury

As we previously reported, Braun Strowman suffered an elbow injury that will require surgery. WWE officials are not sure how long he will be out of action, so it’s unclear what direction the company will go for Great Balls of Fire. The original plan was for Strowman to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title in July. Lesnar will still defend his title at the event as he has already been marketed for the PPV.

There is still no word on when the injury occurred. Strowman has been working all RAW live events and has gone through a few tables, which he could’ve landed wrong during one of the spots. WWE found out about the injury shortly before RAW went on air yesterday.