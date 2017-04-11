Update On Charlotte’s Health Status After Last Night’s Match

– Some fans were wondering about Charlotte’s health status, she was dropped awkwardly on her head after a botched shoulder-breaker from Nia Jax on last night’s RAW.
Also in the match, Charlotte took a hard fall after Jax wasn’t able to catch her properly when she hit a moonsault from the top rope. Luckily, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte was fine backstage after the match.
Check out the following videos:
Nia and Charlotte didn't have a good night. #raw #SuperstarShakeUp #wrestling pic.twitter.com/V4pgMaT1t0
— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 11, 2017
Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax #205Live #RAW #Smackdown #SDLive #WWENXT #WWE #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/DmXtg591GM
— mixrmx (@mixrmx) April 11, 2017