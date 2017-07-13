Update on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about the latest “CM Punk is returning to WWE” rumors, and it won’t surprise you when you find out that the ex-WWE Champ isn’t planning on returning to pro wrestling anytime soon.

Below is an excerpt from this week’s Observer, which talks about CM Punk’s status with WWE, and the lawsuit between the ex-pro wrestling star and Dr. Chris Amann.

“Regarding rumors regarding Punk, when he was asked by ESPN in Chicago if there is any part of him that misses pro wrestling, he said, ‘Not at all.’ He said that WWE has sent lawyers and people by proxy (meaning the lawsuit filed by Dr. Chris Amann which is still going on) after him because they’re mad ‘I called them on their BS.’”

Punk also recently said that he hasn’t spoken to UFC president Dana White in several months. He added that he does want to fight again, but he doesn’t know who he’ll fight next.