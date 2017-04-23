Update on Dash Wilder Jaw Surgery

WWE posted an update on the condition of Dash Wilder, who underwent jaw surgery on Friday. He suffered the injury during an NXT live event last weekend.

The Revival’s Dash Wilder undergoes successful surgery

Leaving little doubt that his jaw surgery was a success, The Revival’s Dash Wilder tweeted word of the completed procedure on Friday night from the gym.

Dash’s surgery came following a jaw injury last weekend at an NXT Live Event, in the wake of two-time NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival’s huge back-to-back victories over former Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day since their Team Red debut the night after WrestleMania.