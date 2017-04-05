Update on Eva Marie’s Status With WWE

There has been speculation that WWE Diva “All Red Everything” Eva Marie is done with the company. She served a 30-day suspension for violating the company’s wellness policy last August, and hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since then.

Marie is still under contract to WWE, but the latest signal to confirm that she will be parting with the company is an article on Fitness Magazine website. They referred to Marie as a “former” WWE Diva. The post was made earlier this afternoon but has since been removed from Twitter and updated on the official website to remove the word “former”.