Update on The Great Khali’s WWE Status

Even though The Great Khali played a vital part in Jinder Mahal’s successful WWE Championship defense at Battleground, he was nowhere to be seen on last week’s edition of SmackDown Live, which might mean that his return was a one time deal.

On Sunday’s Live Audio Wrestling podcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was asked if The Great Khali is back, and if he’ll have a storyline with Randy Orton going forward.

“I don’t think so. I guess you could do a [Khali vs. Orton] TV match, but I don’t really wanna see… I think that Randy Orton has had enough problems this year with bad booking to go in there and follow with a feud with The Great Khali. That would be pretty scary for him.”