Update on Hulk Hogan Returning to WWE

On Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was what the latest was regarding Hulk Hogan returning to WWE. Meltzer was also asked about a rumor that was going around before Hogan was released, which suggested that he’d return for one more match where he’d team up with John Cena.

“I think that [Hogan] wanted to [team with Cena], but I think that Vince mentally just felt that Hogan was too old to do it. Hogan was always begging for it, but I think Vince wasn’t interested. But, for a WrestleMania match once, it would’ve worked, so I can see Vince doing it.

“As far as coming back, I would believe that it has everything to do with the sponsors, and them going to their sponsors and going ‘what do you think? Is it time?’ If the sponsors say it’s fine, then he’d be back, but he’s not back, so I think that tells you your answer right there.”