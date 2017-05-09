Update on Jim Ross Commentary Future with WWE

Jim Ross announced on his blog that he will be returning to the broadcast booth. Ross will team up with Nigel McGuinness to call the WWE UK matches that will air on the WWE Network.

“I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involving new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.”