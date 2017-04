As we reported, NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata suffered a head injury in his match at Sakura Genesis last week. Dave Meltzer reported that it could have been a work to sell the match, however new reports indicate that this was a real brain injury.

Surgery was successful and doctors were able to drain the excessive blood from Shibata’s head. He is in stable condition but doesn’t remember all details of the match. There is a 50% chance that Shibata may have wrestled his last match.