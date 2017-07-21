Update on Kenny Omega Signing With WWE Next Year

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was this week’s guest on the Ross Report, where he was asked about Kenny Omega’s future with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and if he thinks Omega will end up in WWE next year.

“Kenny is very different, and you gotta remember he’s having the time of his life too. He doesn’t have to go [to WWE] ever, but at some point will he go? This is a real tough question, and he probably couldn’t even give you an answer because it really depends on the lay of the land, because if he is the top guy as New Japan goes international and they build everything around him and he’s the guy, I don’t think he’s gonna be so apt to leave the spot as the guy. If the New Japan thing fizzles in the United States and there’s frustration, then I think he’d be really open to going because I think he could be the guy in WWE, or if not one of the top three guys. Kenny’s contract will be up at the end of January, and I know he’s leaning towards staying another year [in New Japan].”