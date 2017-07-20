Update on Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Future With WWE

If you’re hoping to see Kurt Angle return to the ring at this year’s SummerSlam, then you won’t like what you’re about to read.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE is not planning on having Angle return to the ring anytime soon, which means that his rumored match with Triple H won’t take place when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month.

Originally, many believed that Kurt Angle’s big announcement would lead to Stephanie McMahon’s return, which would then lead to an Angle vs. Triple H match at SummerSlam. As we all know now, the announcement had nothing to do with Stephanie, and it’s hard to predict where WWE will go with the Kurt Angle/Jason Jordan storyline.