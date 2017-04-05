Update On Matt Hardy Dropping ‘Broken’ Gimmick, Triple H Hits Milestone, Big E-AJ Lee

– As noted, Matt Hardy teased the end of the “Broken” gimmick on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that his “CONDISHTION” has become contained by the reaction they received at WrestleMania.

Hardy has now removed “Broken” from his Twitter profile but instead added “#DELETE”

Check out that original tweet below:

– Congratulations to WWE Executive Triple H for achieving the social media milestone of 5 million Twitter followers today.

– As noted, former WWE Superstar April “AJ Lee” Brooks’ new book “Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules” was officially released this week.

Big E offered the following endorsement on Twitter today:

