Update On John Cena Taking Time Away From WWE After WrestleMania 33

Update On John Cena Taking Time Away From WWE After WrestleMania 33

– As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena is scheduled to take time away from WWE action after the April 2nd WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando. It’s believed he will be filming The Pact, which is set for a theatrical release in 2018.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena has many projects planned for the remainder of the year. He’s currently been removed from upcoming advertising for SmackDown events after WrestleMania, including the June 8th Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis.

Cena is still expected to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to xhallange The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 but that has not been confirmed.

WrestleMania 33 will take place on April 2, 2017 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.