Update On “Legends With JBL” Cancellation – Final Episode Details

As previously noted, the WWE Network show “Legends With JBL” has been officially cancelled by WWE.

The latest episode is scheduled to air at 3pm EST this coming Tuesday on the WWE digital subscription service. JBL’s scheduled guest on the final edition will feature WWE Hall Of Famer “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.

The official synopsis for the episode reads as follows:

“JBL and the legendary Jimmy Hart discuss his Hall of Fame career, the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan, and working with Andy Kaufman.”