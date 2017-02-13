Update On Shinsuke Nakamura’s Status, Nikki Bella’s Valentine Day Experiences, The Marine 5 (Video)

– Seen below, IGN posted the trailer for WWE Studios’ The Marine 5, which features The Miz reprising his role as Jake Carter and also features new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel and Maryse.

You can see them all in the trailer below:

– WWE posted the storyline injury update below on Shinsuke Nakamura’s knee injury from NXT: Takeover.

As noted, Nakamura worked this past week’s weekend’s NXT live events in Philly and New York.

– Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss and more WWE Superstars open up about their worst Valentine’s Day experiences.

