Update On Vince McMahon Recently Undergoing Another Surgery
Apparently WWE’s Chairman underwent another surgery in recent weeks.
Vince McMahon went under the knife for a second procedure on his leg in recent months, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
In September, it was reported that McMahon underwent surgery to repair a torn quad muscle that he suffered while doing some weight-training workouts. During the recent WrestleMania 34 press conference, McMahon was spotted on crutches (see photo below). This was apparently because he had recent underwent hip surgery.
