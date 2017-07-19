Paige Reportedly Facing Battery Charges Over Airport Incident

– According to Ryan Satin of Prowrestlingsheet.com, police officers have determined that current WWE Superstar Paige should be charged with battery, regarding the incident with Alberto El Patron. The decision will ultimately be up to the State Attorney’s office.

A representative stated that “OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

This update comes a week after Paige claimed she was the one being held for battery, we will keep you updated on this developing story.