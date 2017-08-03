Update On Paige’s In-Ring Return

– As noted, suspended GFW Champion Alberto El Patron and his fianceé and WWE Star Paige appeared today on the Busted Open Sirius Radio.

WWE Superstar Paige revealed she will be returning to WWE soon but doesn’t have an exact return date. It’s noted that she is currently waiting to hear back from her doctor after undergoing a CT scan during a checkup.

Paige has been out of action since June of 2016 with a neck injury, we will keep you updated on this developing story.