Update On Possible Roller Coaster At WrestleMania 33 (Photos)

– Check out the following pictures posted to social media of WWE’s WrestleMania 33 set. It appears there’s a giant ring on top of the actual ring as well as a roller coaster type structure involved as well:

better view of the wrestlemania stage 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/128ufULbxN — Quan Chi Black (@MachoMane_) March 30, 2017