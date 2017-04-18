    Update on Referee Folllowing RAW Ring Collapse

    John Cone was the referee during Big Show and Braun Strowman match on last night’s RAW. As the ring was collapsing, Cone took a fall out of the ring. He spoke with WWE after the ring collapse.

    Cone’s Wikipedia page was edited by a fan before it was removed.

    “On April 18, 2017, Cone died via a WWE ring imploding with him in it, it was awesome.”

