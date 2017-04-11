Update on Roman Reigns Injuries, Mickie James on Her Return to Raw

– WWE posted an update to the storyline injury update on Roman Reigns. He suffered an attack by Braun Strowman on WWE Raw last night.
UPDATE: @WWERomanReigns has suffered cracked ribs, internal injuries, and a possible separated shoulder after @BraunStrowman's attack. #RAW pic.twitter.com/EakHBfsrTQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
– Mickie James posted the following on her return to Raw last night:
And just like that I'm back… where it all began… @WWE things just got real interesting! #SuperstarShakeUp #TheyAintReady #RealOG #RAW 😘
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 11, 2017