Update on the Rumored Kevin Owens Vs. Shane McMahon SummerSlam Match

On last week’s SmackDown, WWE teased a future Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon match, which led everyone to believe that the match is going to take place at this year’s SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently appeared on the Live Audio Wrestling podcast, where he talked about the rumored Shane vs. Owens match, and whether or not it’ll happen.

“It’s the time of the year. If they’re gonna do it, I think it’d be for SummerSlam because it’s a little early to start something for WrestleMania. But yeah, it looks like a possibility.