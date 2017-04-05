Update On Rumors About Damien Sandow’s Future

– As noted by Wilson earlier today, Aron ‘Damien Sandow’ Rex announced that he is no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling during an interview with Title Match Wrestling, check out the original quote below:

“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact. Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”

UPDATE: Rex has took to Twitter to say that he is not officially retiring yet.

I never said retirement. I’m just doing some other stuff for a while. One thing I will never do is lie to you guys. #KeepinIt?? — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

Due to me not retiring. Random Q&A starts now. Ask anything. — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017

I am not retired. @lmpactWrestIing was some of the most fun I have had in my career, great company. Just exploring other opportunities. ?? — Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts) April 5, 2017