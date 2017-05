As reported over the weekend, former WWE star Sean Waltman no showed an IPW-UK event. Kevin Undergar from The Tomorrow Show has spoken with Waltman and said that he’s dealing with issues and that he is ok. Kevin Nash has also posted an update noting that Waltman is great and there is nothing to worry about.

@TheRealXPac is great. Nothing to worry about. Love you Sean my brother. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 1, 2017