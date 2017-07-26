Update On Shawn Michaels At NXT Events, Latest ‘NXT Insider’ Episode

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing at upcoming WWE NXT live events in Milwaukee on July 27th, Green Bay on July 28th and Minneapolis on July 29th. According to PWInsider, HBK will be working as a backstage producer for the listed events and will be his first NXT tour.

