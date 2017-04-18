Update on Shelton Benjamin’s Return to WWE

By
Wilson
-
0

Former 3 time Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin has been cleared to return to action. He underwent surgery for a shoulder injury last year. His return to WWE is up in the air as he never signed a contract with the company due to his injury. Benjamin does however have several indy wrestling dates lined up through June.

