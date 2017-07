– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane is currently out indefinitely, she reportedly suffered a concussion during the Mae Young Classic tapings.

Sources with direct knowledge indicate she’s also dealing with some neck pain, however WWE officials expect her to be cleared for return in early August.

It’s unclear which match the injury occurred during, or how it went down, but she should be ready for the Mae Young Classic finals in Las Vegas this September.