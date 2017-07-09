Update on Triple H’s Frustrations With Vince McMahon

Several weeks ago, a rumor started going around which suggested that Paul Levesque, better known to WWE fans as Triple H, was starting to get frustrated with Vince McMahon. Why? Well, the answer is simple: Triple H doesn’t like how most of the NXT call-ups are being used when they get to the main roster.

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the rumored frustration between the two top WWE executives, and whether or not the situation will come to a head anytime soon.

“The situation isn’t coming to a head until Vince leaves. It’s Vince’s vision until Vince isn’t there anymore. And then it’s probably gonna be Paul [Levesque’s] vision from that point, whenever that point comes.

“Common sense will tell you that, if you have two different people with two different ideas about what would happen when it comes to talent, and it’s Vince’s vision, and Triple H is the second most influential guy, but at the end it’s Vince, and I’m sure, you know, Vince is Vince, and it can be very frustrating for everyone.”

We’ll probably never know if Triple H is actually frustrated with Vince McMahon, as it wouldn’t be good for the company if it was acknowledged publicly by one of the two men. But, the rumor does make sense if you’ve been following someone like Bayley, who was a megastar down in NXT, however, on the main roster, she’s become one of the most unlikable characters that they have.