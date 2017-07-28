Update on WWE Doing Another Superstar Shake-Up

We heard earlier in the week that WWE is talking about doing another superstar shake-up immediately following SummerSlam, however, James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet is saying otherwise.
According to McKenna, another shake-up happen until after WrestleMania 34 next year, which is actually good news, because it's way too soon to do another one.
Why do another shake up when the superstars go to the other show when they want it would work better if they used new superstars the shake up they need is the creative team new story lines