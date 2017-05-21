Updated Backlash Betting Odds: New Favorite For WWE Title

– Seen below, check out the current odds heading into WWE Backlash tonight, the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog.
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280)
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160)
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320)
Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500)
Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200)
Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600)
Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)
Kickoff Show
Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)