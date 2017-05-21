Updated Backlash Betting Odds: New Favorite For WWE Title

– Seen below, check out the current odds heading into WWE Backlash tonight, the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog.

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320)

Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500)

Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200)

Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600)

Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)

Kickoff Show

Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)