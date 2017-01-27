Updated Betting Odds For Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble
Seen below are the betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble and other title matches on Sunday's card.
WWE Championship
John Cena (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (-180) vs. Kevin Owens (+140)
RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (-750) vs. Bayley (+450)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (-900) vs. Rich Swann (+500)
WWE Royal Rumble Match
Randy Orton +275
The Undertaker +400
Braun Strowman +550
Goldberg +550
Finn Balor +950
Samoa Joe +950
Chris Jericho +1000
Brock Lesnar +1400
Bray Wyatt +2000
Sami Zayn +2100
John Cena +2200
Baron Corbin +2600
Shinsuke Nakamura +3000
The Miz +3200
AJ Styles +3500
Kenny Omega +3500
Roman Reigns +3800
Seth Rollins +3800
Triple H +4400
Dean Ambrose +4400
Kevin Owens +4800
Kurt Angle +5500
Mojo Rawley +5500
Cesaro +5500
Shawn Michaels +8500
Austin Aries +8500
Dolph Ziggler +8500
Big Show +8500
Big Cass +8500
Rusev +8500
Sheamus +11000
Kofi Kingston +16500
Luke Harper +16500
Big E +22000
Xavier Woods +27500
Karl Anderson +11000
Bobby Roode +11000
CM Punk +11000
Chad Gable +11000
Enzo Amore +11000
Doc Gallows +11000
Jason Jordan +11000
Hideo Itami +11000
Rich Swann +11000
The Rock +16500
Kalisto +22000
Erick Rowan +22000
Neville +22000
Batista +22000
Brian Kendrick +22000
Shane McMahon +22000
TJ Perkins +27500
Zack Ryder +27500
Apollo Crews +27500
Curtis Axel +27500
Daniel Bryan +27500
Darren Young +27500
Fandango +27500
Goldust +27500
Heath Slater +27500
Jack Swagger +27500
Jey Uso +27500
Jimmy Uso +27500
Mark Henry +27500
R-Truth +27500
Ryback +27500
Tyler Breeze +27500
Shaquille O’Neal +27500
Shelton Benjamin +27500
Sin Cara +27500
Sting +27500
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin +27500
Hulk Hogan +30000
Bo Dallas +33000
Rhyno +33000
Conor McGregor +45000
Titus O’Neil +55000