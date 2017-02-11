Updated Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber: Who’s The Favorite?

With less than 24 hours to go until the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the betting lines continue to shift as money comes in on the various matches scheduled for this Sunday’s show.

BetWrestling.com have recently updated their betting lines for Sunday’s show. Below are the latest odds.

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss +220 vs Naomi -300

Becky Lynch -170 vs Mickie James +130

Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto -600

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Wyatt -4500

Field (Anyone but Bray Wyatt +1500)

John Cena +1000

AJ Styles +2000

Baron Corbin +3000

The Miz +3500

Dean Ambrose +4500

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha -4500

Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +1500

The Usos +850

Heath Slater & Rhyno +3000

The Ascension +3500

Breezango +3500

The Vaudvillains +5000

Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830

Nikki Bella -190 Natalya +150