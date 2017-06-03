Updated Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules

– Check out the updated odds for WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday. The minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.

Fatal 5 Way For The Number One Contendership Match

Samoa Joe 8/15

Finn Balor 5/2

Seth Rollins 5/1

Bray Wyatt 14/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

WWE RAW Womens Championship – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss(c) 8/15 vs Bayley 11/8

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose(c) 9/2 vs The Miz 1/8

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match

Matt and Jeff Hardy(c) 15/8 vs Cesaro & Sheamus 1/3

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Submission Match

Neville(c) 1/7 vs Austin Aries 10/3

Mixed Tag Match

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks 1/7 vs Noam Dar & Alicia Fox 4/1