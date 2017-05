– Check out the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Chicago:

* Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami (NXT Championship)

* Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross – (NXT Women’s Championship – Although, F4WOnline is reporting Ember Moon was pulled from advertising)

* Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne (WWE UK Championship)