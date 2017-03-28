Updated List Of 30 Participants In The Andre The Giant Battle Royal

– Check out the following unconfirmed list of participants for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

Check out the list below in no particular order:

* Braun Strowman

* Sami Zayn

* Big Show

* Dolph Ziggler

* Apollo Crews

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Chad Gable

* Jason Jordan

* Mark Henry

* Titus O’Neil

* Goldust

* R-Truth

* Curtis Axel

* Primo

* Epico

* Bo Dallas

* Jinder Mahal

* Rhyno

* Heath Slater

* Mojo Rawley

* Curt Hawkins

* Tyler Breeze

* Fandango

* Simon Gotch

* Aiden English

* Kalisto

* Viktor

* Konnor

* Sin Cara