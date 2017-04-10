Updated List Of SmackDown Stars Moving To RAW Roster (Videos)

– Check out the updated list of WWE Superstars involved in tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” that are officially heading to the red brand:
* Apollo Crews
* The Miz
* Maryse
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
* Curt Hawkins
* Bray Wyatt
* Kalisto
* Rhyno
* Heath Slater
* Alexa Bliss
* Mickie James
* David Otunga
The #WorldsLargestAthlete @WWETheBigShow has welcomed @TheCurtHawkins to #RAW like only HE can… with a #KOPunch! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/u5HYSKL4iy
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
.@WWEBrayWyatt is focused on his #HouseOfHorrorsMatch against @RandyOrton… but that doesn’t mean he’s neglecting the competition on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/JIyIZji2XL
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
Looks like Monday Night #RAW has just been graced with the presence of @TheCurtHawkins! #FaceTheFacts #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/d6olXhAIht
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt doesn’t plan to arrive on #RAW empty-handed, because he’s not done with @RandyOrton… #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/O83H1BCcq1
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017