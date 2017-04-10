Updated List Of SmackDown Stars Moving To RAW Roster (Videos)

– Check out the updated list of WWE Superstars involved in tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” that are officially heading to the red brand:

* Apollo Crews

* The Miz

* Maryse

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Curt Hawkins

* Bray Wyatt

* Kalisto

* Rhyno

* Heath Slater

* Alexa Bliss

* Mickie James

* David Otunga