Updated List Of SmackDown Stars Moving To RAW Roster (Videos)

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– Check out the updated list of WWE Superstars involved in tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” that are officially heading to the red brand:

* Apollo Crews
* The Miz
* Maryse
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
* Curt Hawkins
* Bray Wyatt
* Kalisto
* Rhyno
* Heath Slater
* Alexa Bliss
* Mickie James
* David Otunga

