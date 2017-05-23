Updated List of WWE PPVs Reveals New Dates and Locations

Here is the WWE PPV schedule for the remainder of the year according to CBS Sports, some of them are still unconfirmed at this point.

June 4, 2017 – Extreme Rules (Raw) in Baltimore, Maryland

June 18, 2017 – Money in the Bank (SmackDown) in St. Louis, Missouri

July 9, 2017 – Great Balls of Fire (Raw) in Dallas, Texas

July 23, 2017 – Battleground (SmackDown) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 6, 2017 – TBA (Raw) in Montreal, Quebec (RUMORED)

August 20, 2017 – SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York

September 10, 2017 TBA (SmackDown) in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)

September 24, 2017 – No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California

October 8, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) Detroit, Michigan (RUMORED)

October 22, 2017 – Hell in a Cell (Raw) in Minneapolis, MN (RUMORED)

November 19, 2017 – Survivor Series in Houston, Texas

December 17, 2017 – Tables, Ladders and Chairs (SmackDown) in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)