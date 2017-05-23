Updated List of WWE PPVs Reveals New Dates and Locations

By
Wilson
-
0

Here is the WWE PPV schedule for the remainder of the year according to CBS Sports, some of them are still unconfirmed at this point.

  • June 4, 2017 – Extreme Rules (Raw) in Baltimore, Maryland
  • June 18, 2017 – Money in the Bank (SmackDown) in St. Louis, Missouri
  • July 9, 2017 – Great Balls of Fire (Raw) in Dallas, Texas
  • July 23, 2017 – Battleground (SmackDown) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • August 6, 2017 – TBA (Raw) in Montreal, Quebec (RUMORED)
  • August 20, 2017 – SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York
  • September 10, 2017 TBA (SmackDown) in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)
  • September 24, 2017 – No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California
  • October 8, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) Detroit, Michigan (RUMORED)
  • October 22, 2017 – Hell in a Cell (Raw) in Minneapolis, MN (RUMORED)
  • November 19, 2017 – Survivor Series in Houston, Texas
  • December 17, 2017 – Tables, Ladders and Chairs (SmackDown) in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleWWE Smackdown Live Preview (5/23): Jinder Mahal Celebration, Money in the Bank PPV
Next articleBraun Strowman Injured Elbow Photo, Sheamus on Steel Cage Match
Wilson
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here