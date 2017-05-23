Updated List of WWE PPVs Reveals New Dates and Locations

Here is the WWE PPV schedule for the remainder of the year according to CBS Sports, some of them are still unconfirmed at this point.
- June 4, 2017 – Extreme Rules (Raw) in Baltimore, Maryland
- June 18, 2017 – Money in the Bank (SmackDown) in St. Louis, Missouri
- July 9, 2017 – Great Balls of Fire (Raw) in Dallas, Texas
- July 23, 2017 – Battleground (SmackDown) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- August 6, 2017 – TBA (Raw) in Montreal, Quebec (RUMORED)
- August 20, 2017 – SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York
- September 10, 2017 TBA (SmackDown) in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)
- September 24, 2017 – No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California
- October 8, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) Detroit, Michigan (RUMORED)
- October 22, 2017 – Hell in a Cell (Raw) in Minneapolis, MN (RUMORED)
- November 19, 2017 – Survivor Series in Houston, Texas
- December 17, 2017 – Tables, Ladders and Chairs (SmackDown) in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)