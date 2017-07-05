Updated Match Card For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

On this past Monday’s Raw, it was announced that the Hardys vs. Sheamus and Cesaro match for the Tag Team Titles will be a 30-minute Iron Man match. Also, the Akira Tozawa vs. Neville match for the Cruiserweight Title has been moved to the pre-show. So, with those two changes, here is the full match card for this Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Ambulance Match)

Sheamus and Cesaro (C) vs. Hardy Boyz (Raw Tag Titles + 30-minute Iron Man match)

Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women’s Championship)

The Miz (C) vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Neville (C) vs. Akira Tozawa (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

It does look like Brock Lesnar will win in the main event, and retain his WWE Universal Championship. However, his title reign might not last much longer, as he’s rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, where Reigns will likely end up being the winner.

Also, according to Cageside Seats, don’t expect a title change in the Raw Tag Team Title match, as there are no plans to put the belts back on the Hardys anytime soon.