Vader collapses after a match in Japan

There was a scary situation in Japan as former WCW Champion Vader (Leon White) collapsed after a match at Korakuen Hall in Japan. Thankfully, it was a brief scare and he will be ok. The belief is that he collapsed due to dehydration but he noted on Twitter that he was dropped on his head and that is what caused him to briefly passed out. He also noted that it had nothing to do with his heart.

Vader was booked as part of the show celebrating the 45th anniversary of the debut of Tatsumi Fujinami. According to reports from Japan, he was able to walk backstage under his own power. He is still in Japan and he is scheduled to work on shows in Fukuoka and Osaka.

last night the first match for Fujinamis 45th anneversary show in Tokyo Sold out Did the opening spot with Fujinami I dropped on my head — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017